$0.28 EPS Expected for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 50,383.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,410. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

