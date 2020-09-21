$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

CCOI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,846,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 454,603 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 327,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 274.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after buying an additional 299,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.