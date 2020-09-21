$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

CCOI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,846,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 454,603 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 327,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 274.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after buying an additional 299,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

