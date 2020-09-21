$0.17 EPS Expected for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBTX’s earnings. CBTX reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBTX will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBTX.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CBTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 1,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $393.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 94.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

