$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,704,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cardtronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardtronics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $925.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

