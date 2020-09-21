$0.15 EPS Expected for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. SSR Mining reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 2.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SSR Mining by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

