-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NexGen Energy’s earnings. NexGen Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexGen Energy.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 10,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,569. The firm has a market cap of $673.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.