Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $806,145.54 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $806,145.54 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

