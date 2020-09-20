Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $256.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.64. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $295.52. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

