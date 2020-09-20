Zcoin Price Tops $4.36 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $48.04 million and $10.54 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00039774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.03466128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.02100460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00439043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00838337 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00528403 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,012,656 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

