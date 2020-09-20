Zcoin Price Down 14.9% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00039774 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $48.04 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.03466128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.02100460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00439043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00838337 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00528403 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,012,656 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

