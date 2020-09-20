Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Zagg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 362.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZAGG. TheStreet lowered shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zagg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Zagg stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Zagg has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zagg will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

