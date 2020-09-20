Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.24. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Mark E. Baldwin purchased 117,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $50,339.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at $91,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bass C. Wallace, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 300,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,245.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

