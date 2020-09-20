Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Buy

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

