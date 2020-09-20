Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.04 on Friday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $232.00 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fluent by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 403,375 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Fluent by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 136,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fluent by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 105,851 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

