Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.13. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 507,227 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 272,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

