Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. KBR posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,960.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after purchasing an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $16,567,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,893,000.

NYSE KBR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

