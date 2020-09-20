Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:XYL opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
