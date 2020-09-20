XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.79

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.79 and traded as low as $21.30. XLMedia shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 249,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83.

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

