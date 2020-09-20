X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.65

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and traded as high as $35.47. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 1,909,701 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,694.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 220.6% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 65,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000.

