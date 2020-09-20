X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.78

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.20. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 9,125 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.91.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

