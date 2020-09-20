World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of WRLD opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $142.56.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 17.6% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 58,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 291.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

