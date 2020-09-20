Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 42.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

