Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

