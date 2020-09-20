William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $48.79 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after acquiring an additional 247,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

