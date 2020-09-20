Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.30

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $401.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.43.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$256.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.