Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.30

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.
WEF stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $401.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.43.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
