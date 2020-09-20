West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

