WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WJRYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $52.25 on Thursday. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

