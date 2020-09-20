Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. Want Want China has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Want Want China in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

