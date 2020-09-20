Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. Want Want China has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Want Want China in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.