Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 204 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 163 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 160.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 145.55. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

