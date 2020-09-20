Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 7,800 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $648,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,565.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00.

Vicor stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

