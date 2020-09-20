Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.46. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 185,005 shares traded.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vertex Energy worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

