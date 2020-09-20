Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,233,840.00 in Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,145,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 65.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Verisign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Verisign by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

