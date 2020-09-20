Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Manulife Financial (NASDAQ:MFC) Head to Head Analysis

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and Manulife Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.11 -$19.32 million N/A N/A Manulife Financial $59.96 billion 0.47 $3.97 billion $2.24 6.46

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46% Manulife Financial 4.91% 11.48% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vericity and Manulife Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.14%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Vericity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It also provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial advisors, pension plan consultants, and banks; and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers. In addition, the company is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

