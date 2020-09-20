Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $160.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

