Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Valvoline worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 79,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $20.26 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

