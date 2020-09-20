ValuEngine Upgrades Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to Buy

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

