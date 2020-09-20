ValuEngine Upgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to “Hold”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Shares of HIBB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
