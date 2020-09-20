ValuEngine Upgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to “Hold”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

