Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,457,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.