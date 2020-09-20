UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.30. UniVision Engineering shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 412,864 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

