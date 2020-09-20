Universe Trading Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a market cap of $143,932.65 and approximately $1,494.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000202 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,703,210 coins and its circulating supply is 87,503,210 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

