Universe Market Capitalization Tops $143,932.65 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $143,932.65 and $1,494.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000202 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,703,210 coins and its circulating supply is 87,503,210 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

