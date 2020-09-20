United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,297,626 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 115.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

