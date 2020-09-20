United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

UMC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 53.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

