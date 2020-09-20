Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.69.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

QURE opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $2,604,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

