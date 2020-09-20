UNI COIN (UNI) Price Up 1.6% This Week

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $5.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.