UNI COIN (UNI) Market Cap Hits $29.93 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a market cap of $29.93 million and $5.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

