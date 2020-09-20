UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.79. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $316,567.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $500,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

