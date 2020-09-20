U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

