Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCNNF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

