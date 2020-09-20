Truist Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Truist restated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Truist currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 626,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.